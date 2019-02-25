Oscars 2019: Rishi Kapoor Congratulates Kapoor & Sons Makeup Artist Greg Cannom For His 4th Win!

This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. “Kapoor&Sons”. Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius! pic.twitter.com/IFXsOLHdb0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Greg Cannom Is A Genius, Says Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter immediately when Greg Cannom was announced as the winner at the Oscar 2019 and called him a "genius".

Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor& Sons with me. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/R0f5y1a8Ue — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

His Fourth Win At The Oscars

Rishi Kapoor congratulated Greg Cannom on his 4th win at the Oscars. Greg won the award for his work in the movie Vice which stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams and several others.

Neetu Kapoor Praised Greg Cannom

After Rishi Kapoor showered all his love on Greg Cannom, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and congratulated the makeup artist for the success.

Rishi Kapoor, Neeti Kapoor & Family

Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York City along with Neetu Kapoor and reports state that the actor is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same. We wish Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery!