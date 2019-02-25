Oscars 2019: Rishi Kapoor Congratulates Kapoor & Sons Makeup Artist Greg Cannom For His 4th Win!
The Oscar 2019 is currently underway and the whole world is glued to their television screens cheering the winners who bagged the prestigious award. Also, our very own Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor are super excited. They took to Twitter to congratulate makeup artist Greg Cannom for winning the Oscar as he has an Indian connection. For the uninitiated, Greg Cannom was behind Rishi Kapoor's look in the movie Kapoor & Sons and it's surely a proud moment for them to see him win the Oscar for the 4th time.
|
Greg Cannom Is A Genius, Says Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter immediately when Greg Cannom was announced as the winner at the Oscar 2019 and called him a "genius".
|
His Fourth Win At The Oscars
Rishi Kapoor congratulated Greg Cannom on his 4th win at the Oscars. Greg won the award for his work in the movie Vice which stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams and several others.
|
Neetu Kapoor Praised Greg Cannom
After Rishi Kapoor showered all his love on Greg Cannom, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and congratulated the makeup artist for the success.
Rishi Kapoor, Neeti Kapoor & Family
Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York City along with Neetu Kapoor and reports state that the actor is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same. We wish Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery!
Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!