English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pachtaoge Song: Vicky Kaushal-Nora Fatehi's Heart-wrenching Love Story Will Make You Emotional!

    By
    |

    Ever since it was announced that Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi would be teaming up for a music video titled 'Pachtaoge', there was a lot of anticipation around it. When the makers unveiled a still from the song, it received a thumbs up for the audience. Well, the wait is finally over!

    pach

    The makers have now dropped the video song featuring Vicky and Nora and we must say, it pierces your heart with his beautiful lyrics. Arijit Singh's haunting vocals and Vicky Kaushal's intense expressions leave you with goosebumps!

    Check out the video song here.

    The track begins with Vicky and Nora having dinner when suddenly the latter receives a text message. Few frames later, the 'Uri' actor discovers that his lady love is cheating on him with another guy. What follows next is angst, pain and betrayal.

    Earlier while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Vicky shared, When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on a loop for the longest time."

    We are already listening to this one on loop! What about you folks?

    On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh', Karan Johar's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Meghna Gulzar's next on India's first Field Marshall, Sam Maneckshaw. On the other hand, Nora was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'.

    More VICKY KAUSHAL News

    Read more about: vicky kaushal nora fatehi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue