Pachtaoge Song: Vicky Kaushal-Nora Fatehi's Heart-wrenching Love Story Will Make You Emotional!

Ever since it was announced that Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi would be teaming up for a music video titled 'Pachtaoge', there was a lot of anticipation around it. When the makers unveiled a still from the song, it received a thumbs up for the audience. Well, the wait is finally over!

The makers have now dropped the video song featuring Vicky and Nora and we must say, it pierces your heart with his beautiful lyrics. Arijit Singh's haunting vocals and Vicky Kaushal's intense expressions leave you with goosebumps!

Check out the video song here.

The track begins with Vicky and Nora having dinner when suddenly the latter receives a text message. Few frames later, the 'Uri' actor discovers that his lady love is cheating on him with another guy. What follows next is angst, pain and betrayal.

Earlier while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Vicky shared, When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on a loop for the longest time."

We are already listening to this one on loop! What about you folks?

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh', Karan Johar's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Meghna Gulzar's next on India's first Field Marshall, Sam Maneckshaw. On the other hand, Nora was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'.