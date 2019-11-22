Pagalpanti Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers!

And they did it again... The notorious site, Tamilrockers, leaks John Abraham's Pagalpanti full movie online on the very first day of its release. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti also casts Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

Sadly, neither the critics nor the movie-goers are wooed by Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The film got slammed mercilessly by the critics for its senseless script and average acting by the cast of the film. Apparently, only John and Anil were the saving grace of the film.

Speaking of its box office collection on its opening day, trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Trailer, songs, promos nothing has worked in favor of #PagalPanti . Only John Abraham goodwill & box office pull can help the film initials. I am expecting film to open in the range of ₹ 7-9 cr nett on friday."

Critics & Movie-goers Thrash John Abraham's Pagalpanti; Call It A 'Nonsense' Film

Coming back to movie leak, recently, Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala faced the same situation. However, all three films were successful at the box office.

It is yet to be seen if Pagalpanti will manage to shine at the box office despite the poor reviews and online leak!