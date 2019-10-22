Pagalpanti Trailer: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor And Others Promise A Crazy And Hilarious Ride!

Pagalpanti Trailer Reaction |John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda | FilmiBeat

Anees Bazmi, the man who tickled our funny bone with films like 'Welcome', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Mubarakan' and others, is back with yet another madcap fun titled 'Pagalpanti'. The film boasts of an ensemble cast which includes names like John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela.

The makers released the official trailer of 'Pagalpanti' today and the 3.01-minute video stays true to its name. John Abraham took to his Twitter page to share the first sneak-peek and posted, "Shani maharaj inke PEECHEY nahi pade, inki godd mein BETHE hai! And... it begins! #PagalpantiTrailer out now." (sic)

Watch the trailer here.

The film revolves around John Abraham's character who goes through a series of comic misadventures with his bunch of friends due to his ill-luck. Ileana D'Cruz plays his romantic interest in the film. 'Pagalpanti' marks John's return to comedy, four years after 'Welcome Back' which was also helmed by Anees Bazmi.

Speaking about the ensemble cast of the film, Bazmi earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "The cast is really special because I have worked with Anil Kapoor in so many films. This would be my eleventh film with him. Also, I have earlier worked with John Abraham in Welcome Back (2015). In that film, he hardly had two comedy scenes. His expressions in those scenes were so impressive that back then, I had told him that one day I would like to direct him in a full-fledged comic role. When I approached him for this film, he said that he was really fond of comedy movies and was keen to do something like this.''

Buzz is that the makers are planning to take this film ahead as a franchise. Kumar Mangat, the producer of 'Pagalpanti' told Mumbai Mirror, "It is going to be a big franchise, and our team has started work on the script for part two."

'Pagalpanti' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 22, 2019.

