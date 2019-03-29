Pahlaj Nihalani Lashes Out At Kangana Ranaut For Claiming He Wanted To Make Soft P*rn With Her!

Kangana Was Offered A Film By Pahlaj Nihalani During Her Struggling Phase

The actress recalled in an interview, "The fact that people met and promised to guide and help me, but then I was put under house-arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You Boss."

Kangana Drops Some Shocking Revelations

"They had a photoshoot where they gave me a robe to wear, and no undergarments. So, I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness."

She Quit The Project Mid-way

Kangana decided to proceed with the photoshoot. However, she quit mid-way and changed her phone number.

Kangana Described Her Role as 'A Young Girl Lusting After Her Middle-aged Boss'

"They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character.

And I had this epiphany that I can't do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about. I actually went through the photo shoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number."

An Angry Pahlaj Nihalani Lashes Out At Kangana Ranaut

Pahlaj Nihalani reacted to Kangana's claims in an interview with Cineblitz that Kangana got Mahesh Bhatt's gangster because of posters of his film, and later, she requested him to allow her to work on Mahesh Bhatt's film as she was under three-film deal.

Pahlaj Nihalani Warns Kangana Ranaut

"I had spent one-and-a-half crore on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. She did the reading post the photoshoot, but with my advertisement and the poster, she got Mahesh Bhatt's film and backed out of my film as she requested me to let her do Gangster as we were under a three-movie deal.

She should not play with me, otherwise, I have a lot of things to play with her."

Pahlaj Claims It Was Never A P*rn Film

"It was a youth film; she was married in that movie. I had approached Amitabh Bachchan for that role. It was on the lines of Cheeni Kum.

I gave the narration to Amitji too; he pulled out due to him already doing something similar. It was never a porn film and neither am I interested in those kinds of movies."