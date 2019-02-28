English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pakistan Bans Indian Films Post Attack On Terror Training Camps!

    By
    |

    The Pakistan government on Tuesday said no film from India will release in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content after the Indian air force destroyed a terror training camp in Balakot. The country's information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the country's film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films.

    He also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in-India advertisements".

    Anil Kapoor Madhuri Dixit Ajay Devgn

    "Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements. #PakistanTayarHai" Hussain tweeted.

    Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!

    The minister's comments came on a day when India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC). The bombing resulted in killing of a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.

    The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. In the wake of the terror attack, the makers of films such as Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Notebook and Kabir Singh had announced that they will not screening their movies the neighbouring country.

    Most Read: Salman Khan Responsible For Kareena Kapoor's Re-entry & Malaika Arora's Exit From Dabangg 3?

    (PTI News)

    Read more about: bollywood pakistan
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue