Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui Apologizes For Posting Sridevi's Picture After Facing Backlash!

Adnan Says His Post Was A Memory Post

The Pakistani actor wrote, "My last post was a memory post, remembering a co-star at a very personal level. But I do realise that it shouldn't have been on a public forum. It, in no way meant that I don't support my country."

'I Am A Proud Pakistani', Says Adnan

He further wrote, "Whatever said and done, my country comes above all and I'm a proud Pakistani with all my heart. If I ever have to make a choice - it'll always be my country first."

The Actor Blamed It On Wrong Timing

He further wrote, "But I understand, may be it was wrong timing and I would like to apologise for that. Peace and love to all. As a mark of respect and keeping the sentiments intact - I'm deleting the post. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD."

Few Netizens Came In Adnan's Support & Slammed The Ones Who Shamed Him For The Picture

In Adnan's defense, a user wrote, "One's love for another human being should not be undermined or hidden because of political chaos, especially in this day and age, but that tells you the power of public shaming! Awful!"

'So Disappointing'

Another one wrote, "Why would you need to make a choice here? Your post was on a human and personal level and you need not apologise or remove it. This comment is almost as bad as some of those so called Indian ‘celebrities'. People need to stop tainting everyone with the same brush. So disappointing."

Some Wished He Hadn't 'Caved In' To The Trolls

"That was a beautiful post. If people reacted they were being ridiculous. Wish you hadn't caved in."