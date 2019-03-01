Pakistani Actor Jamal Shah: Pakistani Citizens Want IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman To Return Safely

Pakistani Citizens Want Abhinandan Varthaman To Return Home Safely, Says Jamal Shah

Pakistani actor Jamal Shah spoke to India Today about Imran Khan's decision to release the IAF pilot and the actor said that Imran Khan's decision is the best he has ever made and also stated that all Pakistani citizens wanted the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to return to India safe and securely.

If I Was The Prime Minister, I Would Have Made The Same Decision!

"I would have done the same. A majority in Pakistan wanted to do that (send Abhinandan Varthaman to India]. Imran just responded to popular sentiment," said Pakistani actor Jamal Shah.

India & Pakistan Will Thrive If We Give Peace A Chance

"We (India and Pakistan) share music, art, folklore and all other forms of tangible and intangible forms of association. We can be the most prosperous neighbours if we give peace a chance," he said.

War Will Only Lead To Misery & Poverty!

"The recent skirmishes are a logical outcome of the flawed policies and it is scary because we are two nuclear nations. War can only bring miseries, distraction and poverty to this region where over 70% of our population have already lived below poverty line.''

I Don't Mind Working In Bollywood In The Future, Says Jamal Shah

"I am an artist and a filmmaker which does not make me any special because I believe that every normal human being strives for peaceful coexistence. But yes, why not if there is a meaningful film offered to me. I most certainly will do it. Likewise, I would like to cast a few Indian actors to be in my future films."

India & Pakistan's Talent Must Complement Each Other

"Indian film Industry still has the pre-partition nostalgic memories of great minds working together as writers, composers, lyricists, composers and actors. I would like to help create conditions where our best talent can complement each other," Jamal Shah summed it up to India Today.