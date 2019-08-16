Pakistani Actor, Minister Urge UN To Remove Priyanka Chopra As Goodwill Ambassador

After being slammed by pro-Pakistani supporters for allegedly cheering for war, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Pakistani actor Armeena Khan have urged UNICEF to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the UN Goodwill Ambassador.

"@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly (military) and rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions," Mazari had earlier tweeted.

During a recent event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani girl called out the actor and accused her of encouraging war. She said it was not in good taste when the actor cheered for the Indian army despite being an ambassador of goodwill for UNICEF. She said like her, millions of people in Pakistan supported the actor's movies and they were disappointed when she wanted a nuclear war.

Priyanka explained that she did not mean to hurt anyone but was only feeling patriotic. She added that she was not looking forward to war and that she has many friends in Pakistan.

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan and her fiance have also asked UNICEF for the removal of Priyanka as the ambassador. The Pakistani actress accused Priyanka of supporting Pulwama war through her tweets.

She stated in her tweet, "We write to express our disappointment at the continued relationship between UNICEF and its Goodwill Ambassador Mrs Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. She brought the core values of UNICEf, care, respect, integrity, trust and accountability, into disrepute."

For the uninitiated, Priyanka put out a tweet that read Jai Hind and #IndianArmedForces after the Indian Army's alleged surgical strikes on Pakistani terror camps after the deadly Pulwama attacks. It is to be noted that Priyanka is the daughter of an army officer. Her father was a doctor with the armed forces.

However, this bashing of the actor made netizens lose their cool as they took to Twitter and slammed the Pakistani actress and accused her of trying to gain limelight.