Pakistani Celeb Rabi Pirzada Infamous For Threatening PM Modi, Quits Showbiz Over Leaked Pictures

Pakistani singer and actress Rabi Pirzada on Monday announced that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry for good. She took to Twitter to announce her decision and said "I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour."

The actress’s decision comes after private videos and pictures of hers got leaked online. The contents soon went viral on social media and the actress was heavily trolled. The actress has formally filed a complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency with respect to the leaked viral contents.

But prior to this, the actress was infamously in news for threatening the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a suicide attack. She had posted a photo of herself donning a faux suicide jacket warning PM Modi over the Kashmir issue with a caption that read "#ModiHitler I just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti."

She even threatened the Indian prime minister with snakes and crocodiles in a now-viral video she made a few months back on Twitter. The caption of the video read "All these are gifts for PM Modi. My friends will feast on you". The singer was seen surrounded by snakes while threating the PM with dire consequences over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The actress was heavily criticized for her attention-seeking tactics. She also faced the ire of animal welfare organizations over illegal possession of snakes and crocodiles. She had to pay hefty fines for the same.

The singer has been mired with many controversies lately. Many believe that her pictures were leaked by the Pakistani Army spokesperson himself as the actress had criticized him publicly whilst speaking in defense of item numbers. All in all, the decision to quit showbiz could well turn out to be another attention-seeking gimmick by the artist to stay in news.