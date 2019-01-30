English
    Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Accused Of Smuggling Foreign Currency In India; Issued Notice

    Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency through India for three years. According to an ABP News report, Khan had got Rs 2.42 crore through illegal means of which he reportedly smuggled Rs 1.60 crore.

    He has already been questioned by the ED for smuggling the money. However, if the ED is not convinced with Rahat's response, he will be fined with 300 per cent of the amount smuggled by him, the report stated.

    Further, if the 'Afreen Afreen' singer fails to pay the fine, a lookout notice will be served to him and there would be a ban on him to perform shows in India.

    However, this is not the first time Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had run-in with the law. Earlier, the singer in 2011 was caught with undocumented USD 1,15,000 at Delhi International Airport.

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan rose to fame in India with his super-hit song 'Jiya Dhadak Dhadak' in Kalyug. The singer has lent his voice to popular numbers like Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Sajda (My Name Is Khan), Teri Meri (Bodyguard) and Jag Jhoomeya (Sultan).

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
