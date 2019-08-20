'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' Ho Jaa Awara Song: Karan Deol- Sahher Bambba Go 'Awaara' In Ladakh!

After the mesmerizing teaser, the makers of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' have unveiled the first song from the film titled, 'Ho Jaa Awara'. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and newbie, Sahher Bambba.

The track crooned by Ash King and Monali Thakur has Karan and Sahher exploring the beautiful locales of Ladakh. The breezy number celebrates freedom and free-spiritness. With lyrics by Siddharth and Garima, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sunny Deol took to his Twitter page to share the song and posted, "A song that will make you want to set yourself free! Enjoy the break-free spirit with #HoJaaAwara, the first song from #PalPalDilKePaas!" (sic)

Check out the video song here.

The song has been shot in various locales of Himachal Pradesh -- Kaza, Tabo, Spiti Valley and Khyber. Speaking about filming the song, Karan revealed, "We had a great time shooting for the song. During the shoot, we did a variety of adventure sports from rappelling to zip lining to the river crossing. Though it was physically challenging, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for 'Ho Jaa Awara'.

Sahher further added, "We shot at a lot of unexplored locations for the song and got to be ourselves which was the best part about shooting this song. Shooting for the song was quite a memorable experience for me."

Directed by Sunny Deol, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

