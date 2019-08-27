English
    Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Title Song: Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Love Ballad Is Pleasing To The Ears!

    By
    |

    After the breezy 'Ho Jaa Awaara' which featured Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba exploring the beautiful locales of Ladakh, the makers of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' have now dropped the second song, which is the title track of the movie.

    Composed by Sachet Parampara, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' title song leaves you with plenty of romantic feels; all thanks to Arijit Singh and Parampara Thakur's soothing vocals. The track features the lead pair - Karan and Sahher basking in their newfound love and even getting romantic in the rains.

    Watch the video here.

    Well, we are totally listening to this love ballad on loop! What about you folks?

    Directed by Sunny Deol, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' marks the Bollywood debut of his son, Karan and newbie, Sahher Bambba.

    Speaking about his son debuting on the big screen, the actor was earlier quoted as saying, "It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen. I hope the audience appreciates him and showers him with the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years."

    'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

