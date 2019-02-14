Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Sunny Deol Unveils First Look Posters Of His Son Karan Deol's Bollywood Debut!

On Valentine's Day today, Bollywood's action man Sunny Deol has dropped a pleasant surprise for all his fans. The actor has unveiled the first look posters of his son Karan's Bollywood debut 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. The star kid will be seen romancing newbie Sahher Bambba in this film. Interestingly, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas borrows its name from Sunny's father Dharmendra's popular song by the same name from his film Blackmail.

Sunny took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "For a father, it's a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPalKePaas starring

#KaranDeol and #SahherBambba @ZeeStudios_ @shariqpatel @SunnySuperSound. The poster features the lead pair in a romantic pose.

In yet another tweet, Sunny posted one more poster and wrote, "An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart... #PalPalKePaas in cinemas on 19th July."

Earlier while speaking to PTI about Karan's debut, Sunny had said, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is helmed by Sunny Deol. A major portion of the film has been shot in Manali and other parts of North India.

Speaking about it, he had earlier told TOI, "The reason I shot my film at real locations in the north is that I wanted it to be easier for the actors to perform. It's simpler to shoot in natural habitat. Kuch bhi imagine nahi karna padega, otherwise, they tend to overact. That's why the film has taken long in the making but I am proud of the emotions my camera has captured,"

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release on July 19.

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Movie Review: Ranveer Singh & Co. Inspire Us To Never Stop Chasing Our Dreams!