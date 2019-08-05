Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser Is All About Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Chemistry & Breathtaking View!

It's a proud moment for Sunny Deol! His son Karan is ready to take Bollywood with storm with his debut film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. While we just can't wait to watch the third generation of the Deol family on the big screen, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of the film.

Sharing the sneak-peek from the film, the proud papa wrote, "From their ❤ to yours, dive into the magic & adventure of first love with the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas." (sic). What makes the film even more special is that it's helmed by Sunny himself.

Check out the teaser here.

The 1.06 minute video opens with some breathtaking locations which leave you mesmerized. Few seconda later, we are introduced to Sunny and his leading lady, Sahher Bambba, who too makes her Bollywood debut with this film.

Even Varun Dhawan seemed to be quite impressed with the teaser and tweeted, "Looks like a lot of love and hard work has gone into this. Guys please welcome #KaranDeol & #SahherBambba in the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas." (sic)

Earlier, Sunny Deol was quoted as saying in a Mumbai Mirror interview, "I was the first in our generation to be launched and this film made me realise what my dad (Dharmendra) must have gone through during Betaab. Unless you become a father yourself, you can't empathise with this pain, fear and love."

He further added, "I remind myself that I did, so he will too. Still, given that he comes from a protective family, it's good I've directed his first film. It's important for a newcomer to be fathered and while filmmakers in our time were more approachable, the scenario has changed today."

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

