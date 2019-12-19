    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Panga First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut Is All Smiles As She Sets Out To Fulfill Her Dream

      By
      |

      Ashwini Tiwari Iyer's directorial debut, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a huge box office success. Now, the filmmaker's next is a sports drama titled Panga and it stars Kangana Ranaut as the main lead. Today, the makers dropped the first look poster of the film and it's quite impressive.

      In the poster, Kangana Ranaut looks graceful in a simple saree and is all smiles for the camera and the tagline on the poster, 'Jo sapne dekhte hai woh panga lete hai' adds more to the charm.

      panga

      Kangana's sister Rangoli tweeted this poster and wrote, "Awww she looks ditto like our mom here, thank you @Ashwinyiyer ma'am for this film, it will bring much needed respect for working mothers, Ashwiny maam herself is a shinning example of a successful working mom."

      Kangana had earlier revealed that the sports film is about a mother who goes back to her career as a kabaddi player. She had also said that Panga is a unique project that highlights the importance of a supportive and encouraging family in an individual's life.

      Before this poster, Rangoli shared one more look of Kangana from the film where the actress looks pretty in a pink salwar kameez and is looking outside the window of a balcony. She wrote, "Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again...."

      Her next tweet read, "Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India."

      She further added, "This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don't hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films."

      Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The film is slated for a box office clash with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer on January 24, 2020.

      (All social media posts are unedited)

      Kangana Ranaut As 'Chotu' In This Throwback Picture Shared By Rangoli Is All Things Adorable!

      Varun Dhawan Takes PANGA With Kangana Ranaut; Says Her Nepotism War With Karan Is A Time Pass!

      Read more about: kangana ranaut panga
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue