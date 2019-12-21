Panga New Poster: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Laugh With Her Family

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film, Panga will be releasing on December 23rd (Monday). But before that, the makers dropped a new poster of the film which is now making us more curious for the film.

Neena Gupta who also stars in this Ashwiny Iyer directorial, shared the poster on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019."

In the picture, Kangana is seen sharing a laugh with Neena Gupta, singer-actor Jassi Gill and a child actor who presumely plays her son. All of them are sitted on a sofa and the sight reminds one of a typical middle class Indian home.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha shared one more poster of the film where she is seen sharing a frame with Kangana Ranaut. She captioned the picture as, "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya aur Meenu; inki dosti ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories."

Panga is a sports film which revolves around a mother (played by Kangana) who goes back to her career as a kabaddi player.

Talking about the film, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we've forgotten there's a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, we've humanised the term. While being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult. At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Many warned me that my debut film (Nil Battey Sannata), the story of a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, wouldn't work, but I persisted. It's important to reinvent yourself everyday, otherwise you reach a saturation point."

Panga is slated for a box office clash with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer on January 24, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut: I Would Never Be Where I Am Today If I Hadn't Planned My Actions The Way I Have

Panga First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut Is All Smiles As She Sets Out To Fulfill Her Dream