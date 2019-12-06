Panipat Critics Review!

Panipat has already hit the theatres and is clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh at the box office. The historical drama is produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Arjun plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, the Afghan King, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon plays the character of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

While the film has received mixed response from the netizens, here's what the film critics and trade analysts have to say about the same..

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva: "#Panipat is 3 hour Boring Film which is going to be a FLOP at the box office, Yes it has scale but it has very disappointing screenplay & Poor Editing. However, Ashutosh direction is good but other than sanju no actors shines here. "Skip Panipat". 1.5*/5. BO Prediction 50cr."

SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan: "#PanipatReview And @arjunk26 proved me wrong today. Good performance by him in #Panipat !! A good attempt by @AshGowariker. @duttsanjay is the soul of this movie! Overall #Panipat is a good one time watch. 3.25 */5* ⭐⭐⭐✨."

Himesh @HimeshMankad: "#Panipat is #AshutoshGowariker in form, who manages to build the drama, and takes you into the world of Maratha's. @kritisanon is OUTSTANDING, @arjunk26 is honest to the character and @duttsanjay is decent. Film could have been shorter by 15 - 20 minutes. Worth-A-Dekho! 3 Stars!"

"The action scenes in the second half, build-up towards the climax and the great betrayal are the major highlights. @arjunk26's fierce fight with the Mughal Army and a brief chunk of @kritisanon's sword fight backed by emotions are JUST WOW. #Panipat."

Sumit kadel @Sumitkadel: "#Panipat is a MAMMOTH wastage of Money & Resources. Its an amalgamation of many period war drama blockbusters but falls completely flat in execution & performances by the lead actors .Duration of 3 hrs could make audience feel they're in a battlefield. Rating-⭐️⭐️ #PanipatReview."

