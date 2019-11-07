Panipat: Ex-Afghan Ambassador To India Tells Sanjay Dutt To Keep Indo-Afghan Ties In Mind

After the trailer of Panipat was released, it has been in the news for both good and bad reasons. The trailer has been receiving brickbats and applause from Bollywood fans.

However, after it received the attention of former Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Dr Shaida Abdali, the depth of the film got more intense. He took to Twitter and expressed his worries about the film affecting the India-Afghan ties.

Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, the film is about the battle that took place between Afghanistan's king Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Maratha empire on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, which lasted for several days. The day after the battle, Ahmad Shah Abdali defeated the Maratha warriors and ruthlessly slaughtered 40,000 Maratha prisoners. It is one of the most significant battles ever fought in the history of India.

Showing concern over the portrayal of Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat movie, Afghanistan's former ambassador to India, Dr Shaida Abdali tweeted, "Dear @duttsanjay Ji: Historically, the Indian cinema has been extremely instrumental in strengthening the Indo-Afghan ties - I very much hope that the film "Panipat" has kept that fact in mind while dealing with this important episode of our shared history!"

The current Afghan Ambassador to India Tahir Qadiri also took up the issue to Afghanistan news agency Pajhwok Afghan News, saying, "We are in contact with Indian officials and have shared Afghans' concern with them."

While Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of the Maratha warrior, Kriti Sanon is portraying the role of Parvati Bai, the Maratha warrior's wife. The film also has Sanjay Dutt in a key role. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is set to release on December 6.

ALSO READ: Panipat Memes Flood Twitter After Its Trailer Release; Arjun Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly