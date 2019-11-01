Panipat First Poster: Arjun Kapoor Invites Us To Witness The Battle That Changed History

Ashutosh Gowariker who is known for his magnum opus, is back with yet another interesting story on the big screen. His upcoming film, 'Panipat' is a historical which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat.

The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies-the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

This morning, the makers released the first official poster of the film. Arjun Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look and wrote, "Come Witness The Battle That Changed History, #Panipat. In Cinemas December 6th."

Arjun will be seen essaying the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Bhau while Kriti Sanon plays his wife, Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali, who is the main opponent to Arjun's Sadashiv Bhai on the battlefield.

Speaking about the film, producer Sunita Gowarikar said in an official statement, "Our film Panipat will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance."

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said, "It is our privilege to associate with such a magnum opus that will showcase one of the biggest ever battles fought in the world. The scale, grandeur and compelling story telling will make it an unputdownable watch when the film opens in theatres."

Producer Rohit Shelatkar of Vision World said, "We are proud to be a part of such a film which will showcase one of the biggest battles ever fought.Panipat will also show how this battle changed history. Being directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, we are sure that this will be a visual treat for all of us."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar's company - Vision World. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in a special Appearance

'Panipat' is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.

