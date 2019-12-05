Panipat First Review Is Out!

We're here with the first movie review of Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, the nephew of Bajirao Peshwa whereas Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sadashivrao Bhau's wife, Parvatibai.

Taran Adarsh: "#Panipat: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right... Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas... Patchy first half... Brilliant second half... Battle portions terrific... Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels."

Rajesh Mapuskar: "With the master with his next masterpiece. Overwhelming 'PANIPAT' 👏👏👏 @AshGowariker @rrmapuskar #Panipat."

Gautam: "Pretty impressed with #Panipat. Decent first half but second half is very good. @arjunk26 is a surprise. Delivers much more than expected and he was actually very good in war scenes. @kritisanon looks extremely beautiful and gives u goosebumps in a surprise scene towards the end. #SanjayDutt is terrific as savage Ahmad Shah Abdali. His face off scenes with #ArjunKapoor are excellent. Easily among the best high points of film."

Bollywood Official: "#Panipat : A war drama that lauds the unshakable bravery. The battle sequences are mind-blowing. @AshGowariker gets it right once again.

@duttsanjay @arjunk26 and @kritisanon are in top form. Don't miss it!!! #panipat2019."

AlwaysBollywood: "#Panipat review :⭐⭐⭐ ⭐... A heart wrenching emotional war movie ...Throughout the movie it was like an emotional roller coaster that left you even more intrigued than before.. undoubtedly you get to see both @arjunk26 & @kritisanon 's career best performance here."

"Climax of the movie which revovles around the war will put tears on our eyes especially when the warriors & their families still fight together & sacrifice their life for a cause even though they know they were betrayed by their allies. 2nd half is terrific."

The film is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., December 6, 2019.

(Social media posts are unedited)