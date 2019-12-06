    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Panipat Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD!

      It's not the first time that a big-budget movie got leaked online on its very first day of release. Earlier, films like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Zero, Manikarnika and Housefull 4 have been the victim of online leak too. Today, Panipat released in theatres along with Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan and both of the films met with the same fate. While Pati Patni Aur Woh got leaked a bit early, Panipat got leaked quite later.

      The Arjun Kapoor starrer has received mixed response from the audience as well as the critics. It would be interesting to see if the online leak would affect the business of the film. Panipat also casts Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon and the film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

      Recently, while speaking to an entertainment portal, when Arjun Kapoor was asked what is his expectations from Panipat, the actor had said, "That is an expectation which i can't even answer. I would want it to be a big success. Primarily because it deserves, i think this story deserves to be watched by maximum people and if it's entertaining then it will do well."

      In actor's life credibility matters which cannot be earned by box office numbers so I want people to like the film first and then it's film's destiny."

      Arjun will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that also features Parineeti Chopra.

      Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 23:18 [IST]
