Panipat Memes Flood Twitter After Its Trailer Release; Arjun Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly

Panipat Trailer: Arjun Kapoor's Panipat memes goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat

A few days ago, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker unveiled the trailer of his magnum opus, Panipat, and within a few hour of the trailer release, netizens started sharing funny memes on the same. Panipat, which casts Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is a period film, which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. The film also casts Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in special appearance.

While netizens loved the casting of Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film, they overtly expressed their displeasure over the casting of Arjun Kapoor as the Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Now, whether Arjun would woo the moviegoers with his acting chops after the film release or would receive flak for his first period film, only time will tell!

Meanwhile, check out the memes on Panipat, which have taken the Twitter by storm!

Pic1- Parvati bai fighting

Pic2- woman behind chhamak Challo 😂😂😂 #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/8XSvByks53 — Priyaranjan (@Priyaranjan118) November 5, 2019

3 Rules for life -



Never put :

1. Pineapple on Pizza

2. Elaichi in Biryani

3. Arjun Kapoor in movies#PanipatTrailer — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 5, 2019

#PanipatTrailer



Hey, can I copy your homework?



Sure, just change a bit so it isn't obvious. pic.twitter.com/4LyMnb2ybx — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 6, 2019

Fuckboy's to every girl he dated till today#PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/BESI48xqua — Aakash Gupta🇮🇳 (@akkipo420) November 7, 2019

Amit Shah got no chil 😂 #PanipatTrailer

Watch till end 😆 pic.twitter.com/tLWg8jFyqc — kαppαα ♡ (@being_kappaa) November 6, 2019

#Panipat looks like 'Gareebon ki Padmawat' — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 7, 2019

We wonder how would Arjun Kapoor react to these memes!

For the unversed, Panipat is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.