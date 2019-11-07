    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Panipat Memes Flood Twitter After Trailer Release; Arjun Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly

      A few days ago, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker unveiled the trailer of his magnum opus, Panipat, and within a few hours of the trailer release, netizens started sharing funny memes on the same. Panipat, which casts Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is a period film, which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on January 14, 1761. The film also casts Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

      While netizens loved the casting of Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film, they overtly expressed their displeasure over the casting of Arjun Kapoor as the Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Now, whether Arjun would woo the moviegoers with his acting chops post the film release or would receive flak for his first period film, only time will tell!

      Meanwhile, check out the memes on Panipat, which have taken the Twitter by storm!

      We wonder how would Arjun Kapoor react to these memes!

      For the unversed, Panipat is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

