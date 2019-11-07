Panipat Memes Flood Twitter After Its Trailer Release; Arjun Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly
A few days ago, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker unveiled the trailer of his magnum opus, Panipat, and within a few hour of the trailer release, netizens started sharing funny memes on the same. Panipat, which casts Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is a period film, which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. The film also casts Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in special appearance.
While netizens loved the casting of Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film, they overtly expressed their displeasure over the casting of Arjun Kapoor as the Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Now, whether Arjun would woo the moviegoers with his acting chops after the film release or would receive flak for his first period film, only time will tell!
Meanwhile, check out the memes on Panipat, which have taken the Twitter by storm!
#PanipatTrailer— 𝐵ℎ𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑡ℎ 𝑅𝑎𝑗𝑝𝑢𝑡 (@bhagath_rajput) November 7, 2019
कटरिना के एक्प्रेशन्स्, सेलमोन भोई की ड्राइविंग, सोनाक्षी के बुद्धिमत्ता,,,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/MEw6mpUBDp
Pic1- Parvati bai fighting— Priyaranjan (@Priyaranjan118) November 5, 2019
Pic2- woman behind chhamak Challo 😂😂😂 #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/8XSvByks53
3 Rules for life -— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 5, 2019
Never put :
1. Pineapple on Pizza
2. Elaichi in Biryani
3. Arjun Kapoor in movies#PanipatTrailer
😂😂😂#PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/zMJxvzhSwi— Newsywood (@newsywood) November 7, 2019
#PanipatTrailer— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 6, 2019
Hey, can I copy your homework?
Sure, just change a bit so it isn't obvious. pic.twitter.com/4LyMnb2ybx
Fuckboy's to every girl he dated till today#PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/BESI48xqua— Aakash Gupta🇮🇳 (@akkipo420) November 7, 2019
Amit Shah got no chil 😂 #PanipatTrailer— kαppαα ♡ (@being_kappaa) November 6, 2019
Watch till end 😆 pic.twitter.com/tLWg8jFyqc
1. Ray-Ban— ट्विटरवासी (@BhushanM_here) November 7, 2019
2.Bay-Ban#PanipatTrailer #Panipat pic.twitter.com/xT0O7mY3NC
#Panipat looks like 'Gareebon ki Padmawat'— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 7, 2019
Totally agree— Ashutosh Pandita (@ssashutosh79) November 7, 2019
where is the expression?
😂 😂 😂 😂#PanipatTrailer #Panipat pic.twitter.com/Hi8ApzJiz3
#PanipatTrailer #PanipatLook pic.twitter.com/VYSyGzT4P6— Adarsh Joshi (@aadarshhhhhh) November 7, 2019
#PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/rd7m8zWM9i— Karan (@Karanism__) November 7, 2019
#PanipatTrailer #Panipat #ArjunKapoor #RanveerSingh #Bollywood #bajiraomastani #ExtraordinaryYou pic.twitter.com/sIAsMQFD6f— Honest Employee Feelings (@honestemployeee) November 7, 2019
We wonder how would Arjun Kapoor react to these memes!
For the unversed, Panipat is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.