Panipat New Posters: Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's First Look Is Giving Us Maratha Vibes

The trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt will be releasing tomorrow. But before that, the makers have been on a poster-dropping spree since Monday morning. After unveiling Sanjay Dutt's Afghan leader look as Ahmad Shah Abdali, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first look is out.

Sharing her first look poster, the 'Housefull 4' actress tweeted, "Parvati Bai - A True Queen Needs No Crown. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook."

In the poster, Kriti looks ethereal in a zari saree and traditional jewellery. The leading lady plays the role of Parvati Bao, wife of Sadashivrao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor).

Arjun Kapoor too shared his first look poster and wrote, "Sadashiv Rao Bhau - Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow."

'Panipat' has Arjun and Kriti sharing screen space for the first time. Talking about the experience of working on the film, she earlier told IANS, "It's a completely new world for me. Being a North Indian, it is a challenge to play a Marathi character, but Ashu Sir made it easy and very enjoyable. He has also shaped up and layered the character of Parvati Bai very well and made her quite strong and independent even though she belongs to a different period."

Based on the Third Battle of Panipat which was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies - the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh, the film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. It is set for a box office clash with Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Panipat New Poster: Sanjay Dutt Looks Menacing As Afghan Ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali