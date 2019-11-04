Panipat New Poster: Sanjay Dutt Looks Menacing As Afghan Ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali

One of the most awaited period dramas of 2019, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat is all set to hit the theatres next month. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies - the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

The makers will be releasing the official trailer of the movie tomorrow. But before that, they have unveiled Sanjay Dutt's first look from the film.

Dutt took to his Twitter page to share his first look poster and wrote, "Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook." (sic)

The actor essays the role of the main antagonist- the Afghan leader, Ahmad Shah Abdali. For the uninitiated, he was a highly capable and ambitious Afghan ruler who mounted nine invasions on India. He was the founder of the Durrani Empire and is regarded as the founder of the modern state of Afghanistan.

Speaking about 'Panipat', Arjun will be seen essaying the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Bhau who locks horns with Sanjay Dutt's Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai, Sadashiv Bhau's wife.

'Panipat' also stars Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, and Zeenat Aman in a cameo. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.

