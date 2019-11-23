Panipat Song 'Mann Mein Shiva': Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Dance In Praise Of Lord Shiva

After the grand 'Mard Maratha song', the makers of Arjun Kapoor's historical film 'Panipat' dropped the second track from the film titled 'Mann Mein Shiva'.

Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song has lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar with vocals by Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gaikwad. The video begins with Arjun Kapoor and his soldiers celebrating a victory. Soon, Kriti Sanon too joins in the dance and together they all, sing praises of Lord Shiva.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Twitter page to share the video of the song and tweeted, "The victory cry of Shiva echoes loud! #MannMeinShiva from #Panipat out now!" (sic)

Watch the video here.

The makers unveiled this song at a grand event in Mumbai where Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon dressed in royal attire and took part in a grand procession.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, 'Panipat' revolves around how Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan in the 'Third Battle of Panipat'.

The magnum opus will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' on December 6 this year.

Panipat Song 'Mard Maratha': This Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Song Depicts Maratha Glory & Legacy

Netizens Ask 'Why Arjun Kapoor?' After Watching Panipat's Trailer; Express Their Disappointment!