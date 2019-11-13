Panipat Song 'Mard Maratha': This Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Song Depicts Maratha Glory & Legacy

After the grand trailer, the makers of Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' dropped the first song titled 'Mard Maratha' today. The track is shot on an extensive scale, replete with Peshwai ambience, a grand Ganesh idol in the background, a whopping 1300 dancers, including lejhim dancers from Pune and authentic bull dancers.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Twitter page to share the first song from his film and posted, Pride in their hearts and strength in their will! 💪 #MardMaratha song out now!." (sic)

Watch the song here.

Choreographed by Raju Khan, the song was shot across 13 days, at the regal life-size set of Shaniwar Wada in Karjat, which was constructed by art director Nitin Desai for the film.

A refreshing song with a mix of Hindi-Marathi feel to it, 'Mard Maratha' features some of the pivotal actors of the film like Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and is composed by the maestros - Ajay-Atul.

Speaking about composing this high-energy track with traditional flavour to it, the musician duo said, "The song celebrates the richness of the Maratha regime. We wanted to create a song which not only has a traditional feel to it but can also be enjoyed by all kinds of audiences, regardless of their age and taste in music. So, keeping that in mind we have created 'Mard Maratha' in such a way that it appeals to one and all."

The duo further added, "The energy of the song and the way Ashu Sir has shot it, brings out the forgotten opulence of the Maratha regime and is indeed a visual treat."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, 'Panipat' is a historical film based on the 'Third Battle Of Panipat'. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 6 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

