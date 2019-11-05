Panipat Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Locks Horns With Sanjay Dutt On Battlefield; Kriti Sanon Impresses Too

After treating us with some grand posters, the makers of 'Panipat' finally released the official trailer of the magnum opus today. Based on the Third Battle Of Panipat, the film stars Arjun Kapoor as the Maratha Commander-in-Chief Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as his wife Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as the Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Arjun Kapoor shared the trailer on his Twitter page and wrote, Presenting the #PanipatTrailer - The Battle That Changed History. Releasing Dec 6. " (sic) Watch the trailer here.

Set in the year 1761, 'Panipat' entails the events that led to the Third Battle Of Panipat. It tells the story about how Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan.

Speaking about the trailer, like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker has a keen eye for grandeur and opulence in his films and his upcoming film 'Panipat' stands a proof to that. On the flipside, the film also reminds one largely of 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' in terms of a few scenes. But then, it would be too early to judge the film purely by its trailer.

The film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Mir Sarwar and Zeenat Aman.

Ashutosh Gowariker had earlier opened up about the film's casting and said in an official statement, "I have shared screen space with Sanjay in Naam, which was a memorable co-acting experience and now it will be great to direct such a versatile and immensely talented actor as him."

"What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances - is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy," the filmmaker said about Arjun. He added that his female lead is both a good performer and beautiful. "I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called Panipat."

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Sanjay Dutt's 'Panipat' is set for a box office clash with Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' on December 6 this year.

Panipat New Posters: Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's First Look Is Giving Us Maratha Vibes