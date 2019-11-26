Pankaj Kapoor Believed In Shahid Kapoor's Potential When People Judged Him As A Chocolate Hero

2019 has been extremely awesome for Shahid Kapoor as the actor delivered his biggest hit - Kabir Singh. The film not only shattered many box office records but also won praises for Shahid. The lad debuted with Ishq Vishq and initially, the actor was often touted as a 'chocolate hero'. However, his father Pankaj Kapoor saw the potential in him even before he did films like Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab or Kabir Singh.

Pankaj Kapoor says, "Not just because he is my son, but as a colleague and as an actor, I could see the potential in him even 10 years back, when he was only being judged as a good-looking chocolate hero."

"I said 10 years back that he is a dramatic actor and as time will pass, people will see his ability as an actor. And now suddenly people have started recognising - 'oh he can do this, he can do that'. When an actor gets an opportunity to do things, only then can he prove his mettle," added Pankaj Kapoor.

Kapoor Senior also asserted that an actor can never sustain in the film industry for a long time with just good looks. One needs to have the ability to act well! "We have had examples in our industry of people working for 30-40 years because of their ability to act. Your looks leave you after a point, you don't look the same way you did when you were in your 20s or 30s," concluded Pankaj Kapoor.

Shahid is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of a South Indian film of the same title. The movie is slated to hit theatres next year.