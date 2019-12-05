Pankaj Kapur To Re-Unite With Son Shahid Kapoor For 'Jersey'

'Jersey' is Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu flick of the same name. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed the original version in Telugu with Nani helming the lead role.

The recent update regarding the movie has excited Shahid's fans. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur has been added in the movie to play an important role. It is reported that veteran actor Pankaj will be playing the role of Shahid's mentor like figure.

The story of 'Jersey' revolves around the character named Arjun (played by Nani) and his efforts to make it huge in the Indian cricket.

The Hindi remake is produced by Aman Gill & Dil Raju and is being presented by Allu Aravind. It features Mrunal Thakur opposite to Shahid Kapoor.

The father-son duo will be seen in the screen together after almost 4 years. The duo was earlier seen together in 2015 rom-com 'Shandaar'. Pankaj played the role of father to Alia Bhatt in the movie. Shahid and Pankaj have also collaborated on the latter's directorial, 'Mausam', which had Sonam Kapoor Ahuja playing the female lead.

'Jersey' is set to resume its shooting schedule next week in Chandigarh.

"I am very excited to be part of the film. 'Jersey' is a very strong story and is driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been very interesting and I have always admired his ability to portray emotions beautifully," Pankaj told IANS.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri revealed that he feels thrilled to work with Pankaj Kapur.

Gowtam told IANS, "Pankaj sir is such a great actor and we have all grown up seeing his work. To be able to direct him is a great honour and I know that he will fit perfectly for the role of a mentor in the movie."

'Jersey' is expected to release on 28 August, 2020.

Also Read:

Pankaj Kapoor Believed In Shahid Kapoor's Potential When People Judged Him As A Chocolate Hero