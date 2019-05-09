English
    Pankaj Tripathi Is One Of The Busiest Actors; He's Working 350 Days A Year

    Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors of the B-town. Be it film projects, web series or shot film, the actor has proved his mettle everywhere and enjoys a humongous fan following. Speaking of his schedule, Pankaj Tripathi said, "I have already shot for about eight to ten films and web shows. I am constantly working. I do not count how many films or series I am doing in a year. Out of 365 days I am shooting 350 days but now I want to take a break, take a holiday and enjoy life."

    "I want to take a break next year and think about what I should do work wise," Tripathi told media agency.

    In 2019, he has already starred in Luka Chuppi and The Tashkent Files and he will also be seen in Drive and Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Tripathi says one of the reasons to take things slow is because he does not want to become monotonous and repetitive with his performances.

    "I am worried about going in that direction. I try to pick the best from what is offered to me and then with roles also I try to add something new. There is a constant conflict to not become repetitive."

    Pankaj Tripathi is happy that he has managed to strike a chord with the audiences. Speaking of the same, he said, "The connect that I have with the audience comes from my hardwork and sincerity towards my craft. And also because of the opportunities that I have had. I have been able to engage with my audiences. They observe my performances minutely. They think I will do some magic on screen. They like me because I don't do over-the-top acting."

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
