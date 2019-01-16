Paresh Rawal Gives Us One More Reason To Love Vicky Kaushal; Says, 'There Are No Tantrums On Set'

Uri is doing wonders at the box office and the film is garnering only love from the audience. The best part of the movie is that each and every character in the film has done a good job. Actor Paresh Rawal, who portrayed the role of Ajit Doval, talks to DNA and shares his experience about working with Vicky Kaushal in Uri. For the uninitiated, Paresh Rawal & Vicky Kaushal have already worked together in Sanju and Uri was their second collaboration.

When Paresh Rawal was asked about Vicky Kaushal, he was all praises for the actor and he was quoted as saying, "It was a joy. These guys (the younger generation of actors) prepare so much and their performance is seamless. There are no tantrums on set, no brooding, no pretence. Their preparation is done in their room. They come to the sets and once the camera is switched on, they are in character. Unki iss quality mein mazaa hai."

Paresh Rawal also went on to reveal that he has met Ajit Doval in real life in the Prime Minister's Office and went on to assert that he enjoys a lot playing a real life character.

He says, "Real-life characters play karne ka ek alag hi mazaa hai. It's a challenge, and if you have the backing of a good director and writer, then it's a lot of fun. The outcome is fulfilling and satisfying."

When asked if working in a film based on Indian army, makes him appreciate their sacrifices more, Paresh Rawal said, "Absolutely. At the risk of sounding sentimental, I say that even parents have expectations from us; that when they grow old, we will be there to take care of them."

"These guys (the army men) are not going to meet you ever, but they are still giving away their lives for your safety. For you, everything is intangible, but for him, his life is tangible. And in spite of that, aap unke jazbe pe shaq karte ho, surgical strike ko galat batate ho, Army Chief ko gunda kehte ho, army ke baare mein galat kehte ho? What kind of desh bhakti is it?"