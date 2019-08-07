English
    Parineeti Chopra Draws Flak For Saying Girls Make Up For Pay Parity Gap By Doing Beauty Ads

    By
    |

    Parineeti Chopra's recent comment on pay parity has drawn flak from netizens. The actress was recently on Film Companion's talk show, 'Tape Cast' with her Jabariya Jodi co-star, Sidharth Malhotra. While on the show, Parineeti made a statement on pay parity by saying that she is not too concerned with the issue as actresses have the chance to make up for it by doing beauty endorsements which men don't do as many of.

    Parineeti Chopra Draws Flak For Pay Parity Statement

    On Tape Cast, Parineeti and Sidharth spoke about various issues. When the question of pay gap between men and women in Bollywood came up, Parineeti said, "I always felt like I deserved a little bit more but I only got this much. But then we make it up with endorsements. Girls do a lot of endorsements so we kind of make it up. So that is why I never talk about it (pay parity) because the boys don't do as many endorsements as girls. I hope I'm right. We do so many beauty commercials and hair commercials like so many brands and I think we kind of cover it up."

    This unleashed heavy social media trolling on Parineeti as netizens criticized the actress for her ideas on the pay parity issue.

    One user wrote,"who cares about pay parity when you can do beauty and hair commercials" (sic)

    Another Twitter user wrote, "What a shallow understanding you have unlike ur cousin priyanka @ParineetiChopra Dumbo" (sic)

    One netizen pointed out that Parineeti contradicted her own statement - "So basically you are working more to "make up" for the lesser pay. She said it herself.. But couldn't hear herself it seems." (sic)

    The wrath of social media just doesn't spare anyone!

    Parineeti and Sidharth are busy promoting their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, which is set to hit cinemas on August 9.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 1:24 [IST]
