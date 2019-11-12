Parineeti Chopra Drops Out Of Bhuj: The Pride Of India Due To Date Constraints

Actress Parineeti Chopra has decided to opt-out of the Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India due to date issues. The actress is currently busy shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic along with The Girl On The Train remake. The Ishaqzaade star was very much keen to be a part of the movie but unfortunately will not be able to carve out a date for the same given her commitment to the other movies she’s currently busy shooting.

A source close to the development reiterated the same and said “It is really unfortunate. There is a massive date issue and she will unfortunately not be able to match the Bhuj shoot dates. She was really excited to do the project but given her commitments on Saina and Girl on the Train overlapping massively, she is not being able to carve out dates for Bhuj.”

Parineeti Chopra has had a rough few years at the movies. The projects she’s pinning her hopes on are the biopic of Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal helmed by ace director Amole Gupte and the remake of the 2016 Hollywood thriller The Girl on The Train. Both the movies look extremely interesting whilst having the potential of providing the actress with a much-needed lease of life at the box office.

On the other hand, Bhuj: The Pride of India features Ajay Devgn along with Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The movie is being mounted on a grand scale with a rumored budget of over 100 crores. It is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T series, Select Media Holdings and Ajay Devgn Ffilms respectively. The period action drama is based on the backdrop of the Indo - Pak war of 1971 and in all probability, will hit the screens on 14 August 2020. Although, there is no official announcement about Parineeti’s replacement in the movie yet.