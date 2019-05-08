Parineeti Chopra FAT SHAMES Herself, Says 'I Was Too Fat & Looked Really Bad'!
Parineeti Chopra had a great start in Bollywood with movies such as Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade and Shuddh Desi Romance and the actress suddenly disappeared from the silver for two years and got back in 2016 in Dishoom. During a recent sit down in Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Parineeti was asked about her sudden disappearance and here's what she had to say...
I Was Too Fat & Looked Really Bad
Parineeti Chopra blamed her sudden disappearance from 2014 to 2016 on her physical appearance and said, "I was too fat. I had started looking really bad."
I Couldn't Recognise Myself & That Was Scary
"One day I saw a picture of myself and I got really scared. I looked at myself and I didn't recognise myself. This is not a 26-year-old girl. I have no right to look like this, especially if I am an actress,'' she said.
I Needed To Take A Break & Work On Myself
''And at that time, one film of mine had flopped also. So it just kind of triggered it. I was like, 'Okay, this is the right time to take a break. I am not going to shoot anything for six months. I am going to work on myself and just recalibrate.'"
On The Work Front
After basking in the success of Kesari, Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 12, 2019.