Parineeti Chopra FAT SHAMES Herself, Says 'I Was Too Fat & Looked Really Bad'!

I Was Too Fat & Looked Really Bad

Parineeti Chopra blamed her sudden disappearance from 2014 to 2016 on her physical appearance and said, "I was too fat. I had started looking really bad."

I Couldn't Recognise Myself & That Was Scary

"One day I saw a picture of myself and I got really scared. I looked at myself and I didn't recognise myself. This is not a 26-year-old girl. I have no right to look like this, especially if I am an actress,'' she said.

I Needed To Take A Break & Work On Myself

''And at that time, one film of mine had flopped also. So it just kind of triggered it. I was like, 'Okay, this is the right time to take a break. I am not going to shoot anything for six months. I am going to work on myself and just recalibrate.'"

On The Work Front

After basking in the success of Kesari, Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 12, 2019.