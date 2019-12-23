    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Confirmed: Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Removed As 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Ambassador!

      By
      |

      Recently, Parineeti Chopra had shared her opinion over the ongoing protest against CAA and had tweeted, "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

      Soon after her tweet, many media portals reported that she has been removed as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' brand ambassador. Contrary to the reports, Parineeti's spokesperson rebuked the rumours and said, "Parineeti Chopra's association with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign in Haryana expired as of April 2017. There is no truth to these speculations and we request you to kindly refrain from reporting the same."

      parineeti

      For the unversed, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress became the brand ambassador of the Manohar Lal Khattar Government's campaign in 2015.

      Coming back to Parineeti's work in Bollywood, the actress delivered two movies in 2019 - Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. While Kesari was a hit, her outing with Sidharth Malhotra on the silver screen failed to shine at the box office.

      Saina Nehwal Biopic: Parineeti Chopra Back In Action

      Parineeti will next be seen in Saina, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

      Parineeti will also be seen in a mystery-drama The Girl on the Train, which is slated to release on May 8, 2020.

      Read more about: Parineeti Chopra
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue