Confirmed: Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Removed As 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Ambassador!

Recently, Parineeti Chopra had shared her opinion over the ongoing protest against CAA and had tweeted, "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

Soon after her tweet, many media portals reported that she has been removed as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' brand ambassador. Contrary to the reports, Parineeti's spokesperson rebuked the rumours and said, "Parineeti Chopra's association with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign in Haryana expired as of April 2017. There is no truth to these speculations and we request you to kindly refrain from reporting the same."

For the unversed, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress became the brand ambassador of the Manohar Lal Khattar Government's campaign in 2015.

Coming back to Parineeti's work in Bollywood, the actress delivered two movies in 2019 - Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. While Kesari was a hit, her outing with Sidharth Malhotra on the silver screen failed to shine at the box office.

Saina Nehwal Biopic: Parineeti Chopra Back In Action

Parineeti will next be seen in Saina, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

Parineeti will also be seen in a mystery-drama The Girl on the Train, which is slated to release on May 8, 2020.