Parineeti Chopra Is Taking Her Birthday Seriously This Year: ‘It’s About Thinking About My Life’

Parineeti Chopra turned a year older today. This birthday is different and special to her because she feels she has grown very much in the recent past. Revealing her birthday plans this, Parineeti said that she is taking her birthday more seriously this year than in previous years.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Parineeti said, "The older you grow, the wiser you become, and this birthday, I truly feel like I've grown older and evolved, too. More so, by doing two intense films -The Girl On The Train and Saina, I think it has changed me as a person. This is the first time I'm taking my birthday seriously than in previous years."

One thing is going to be different for Parineeti this birthday. "My birthday always used to be about party or celebration. But, this year, it's about thinking about my life, who I am, what I want, what I've achieved, where do I see myself and what is important to me. After working back to back on my upcoming projects, I'm planning to take a break for a day to two and then resume my shooting for Saina biopic," she said.

When asked what she thinks about the idea of hiding one's age, Parineeti ridiculed it. She said that a person's age just signifies the number of days he or she has spent on the planet, and that she doesn't understand the need to hide it.

Parineeti revealed her birthday plans, and said that she will be spending some quality time with her loved ones. Parineeti's manager, her make-up artist, and the director of Girl On The Train, Ribhu Dasgupta have decided to throw her a party at a villa that they have rented out in Alibaug, Mumbai.

On the work front, Parineeti has three movies coming up. She will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Girl On The Train, and Saina. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraas is a film by Dibakar Bannerjee, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Girl On The Train is a Hindi remake of an American movie of the same name. Saina is a biopic on Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

MOST READ: Amitabh Bachchan Makes A Heartfelt Apology To His Fans For Not Greeting Them On Sunday