Parineeti Chopra LASHES Out At The NY Article Which Called Priyanka Chopra 'A Scam Artist'
Last year, an article in the 'Cut' magazine received a lot of flak where the writer called Priyanka Chopra a "modern-day scam artist" with whom husband Nick Jonas shares a "fraudulent relationship against his will".
Soon, 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner too came to Priyanka's rescue and tweeted, "This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit." Priyanka too reacted and said, "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kinds of random things can't disturb it."
Recently while speaking with Hindustan Times, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra too opened up about that now-deleted article.
Parineeti Calls The Article 'Terrible'
While speaking with the leading daily, the 'Kesari' actress said, "All I will say is that it was a terrible article. But whatever my reaction was remains between us [family]. I don't need to talk about it as it's not for public consumption."
'I'm Not The One Who Will Get Angry & Walk Away'
When asked if such reports make her angry, Parineeti said, "Honestly, I don't really get angry as it's not a part of my genetic built. Main kisi se zyaada argue bhi nahi kar sakti hoon.
Even if I fight with someone - which hardly happens - it will be more on the emotional side. I am not that kind of a person, who will get angry and walk away."
'It Was Absolutely Fake & Cr*p,' Parineeti On PeeCee-Nick's Divorce Report
She further added, "As for that article, like I said, public karna hota toh main tweet kar deti but it was very personal. But clearly, they were wrong because they removed it. And the whole world retaliated as everyone could see that it was absolutely fake and cr*p."
Parineeti Shares Fond Memories Of 'NickYanka' Wedding
"Nick was really invested in everything, including the traditional jutaa-chhupai. I think more than the value of the gifts, it was the surprise element that floored all of us. So, we were supposed to take Nick by surprise but he was the one who surprised us."
Parineeti Refuses To Divulge Details About The Gifts
She further said, "He was fully prepared for everything. He gave gifts to each and every one. I was also the bridesmaid in the Christian wedding. I don't want to talk about the gifts but Nick has given all of us beautiful memories."
Speaking about Parineeti Chopra on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina Nehwal biopic and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.
