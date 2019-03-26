English
    Parineeti Chopra Lunches With Friends; Shah Rukh Khan In West Bengal To Meet Mamata Banerjee

    Parineeti Chopra headed out for lunch with her friends on Tuesday afternoon and the paps caught a glimpse of her. The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was in West Bengal today to meet the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and he was snapped at Nabanna. Rhea Chakraborty was snapped out and about in the city on Tuesday afternoon, wearing a summery dress. Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend, Girogia Andriani was snapped at her gym. Check out these pictures of the celebs!

    Parineeti Snapped Post Lunch With Friends

    Parineeti Chopra decided to lunch out with her friends on Tuesday afternoon. She was snapped at Juhu's Gymkhana by the paparazzi sporting a casual yet cool avatar. Parineeti was wearing a sheer white top with brick red tights. She accessorized with a cool pair of sunglasses, and a big tote bag. On the work front, Parineeti's film with Akshay Kumar, Kesari hit the theatres just last week and received decent reviews from critics. She will next be seen in Sandeep Pink Aur Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor.

    Shah Rukh Khan Pays A Visit To Mamata Banerjee

    Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the Nabanna in West Bengal as the Badshah of Bollywood was there to meet Mamata Banerjee. He kept his look simple wearing an all black outfit. SRK sported a black tee with black cargo pants and a cool pair of sneakers. He styled his look with a pair of sunglasses and a watch. Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L. Rai's film Zero, in which he starred alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero failed to impress the audiences and did not do very well at the box office.

    Rhea Chakraborty Snapped In The City

    Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty was out and about in the city when she got papped. Rhea was dressed for summer in a black floral maxi dress with a high slit. She teamed this with a pair of black sandals and left her long tresses open to frame her face.

    Giorgia Andriani Snapped After Her Work Out Session

    Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani hit the gym on Tuesday afternoon and she was snapped by the paparazzi. Giorgia kept her gym look casual, as she donned a red cropped tee with black gym tights and a pair of white sandals.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 22:32 [IST]
