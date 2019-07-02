English
    Parineeti Chopra: Not Giving Serious Lecture Through Jabariya Jodi

    By Pti
    |
    Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra think this Jodi is Jabariya Jodi of Bollywood | FilmiBeat

    Actor Parineeti Chopra and her co-star Sidharth Malhotra say though their upcoming "Jabariya Jodi" talks about groom kidnapping, the film isn't preachy or loaded with any "serious lecture".

    Sidharth said the film gives a comical spin to a practice prevalent in Bihar.

    Parineeti Chopra: Not Giving Serious Lecture Through Jabariya Jodi

    "It's a relatable story to which we have given a comical turn. There is also a message on dowry in a fun way. This is a love story which both Parineeti and I haven't done before," Sidharth revealed.

    Parineeti said the film doesn't aims to send across a social message and hence has taken a comic route.

    "We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India, but because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin," she said.

    Directed by Prashant Singh and backed by Ekta Kapoor, "Jabariya Jodi" reunites Sidharth and Parineeti almost five years after their hit "Hasee Toh Phasee."

    Parineeti said the duo received a lot of love as a pair for the film and were particularly careful in choosing their next.

    "So while we used to talk about working together again, we did not go for those films because we wanted to do something extremely different from 'Hasee Toh Phasee.'

    "We wanted to do a love story, a story with that kind of chemistry but in a different world. When this film came, Sid called me and said we should do this film and I should talk to Ekta," she added.

    With story and screenplay by Sanjeev Jha and dialogues by Raaj Shaandilyaa, "Jabariya Jodi" is scheduled to release on August 2.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
