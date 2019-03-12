Is Parineeti Chopra Planning To Tie The Knot After Priyanka Chopra? The Actress Opens Up!

Parineeti Chopra On Her Contemporaries Tying The Knot

"Toh unse mera kya lena dena yaar? Woh kare jo karna hai unko. (What has that to do with my life? They can do whatever they want)."

Is Marriage On Parineeti Chopra's Mind?

To this, the actress replied, "Currently, I have no plans, I don't think so! If I get married ever in life, then it has to be when I'm ready for it which is not today. I'm not thinking about all that today."

Is She Planning To Take A Cue From PeeCee Who Recently Got Married To Nick Jonas?

"Usne khud 36 pe shaadi ki hai! usne jaise badi jaldi kar li. Mere paas abhi 6 saal hai atleast." (She got married at 36 as if she tied the knot in a hurry. Now, even I have six years for it!)"

The Chopra Family Is Quite Cool!

"The family of Chopras na, they are very cool family. I just want to tell you, if you ever meet my family, hypothetically, you will see you will see that they are actually is a family of achievers. They are just like I'm not saying career oriented, but they love they will and they get so busy in their work. Like even my eldest cousin is not married."

She further added, "Mimi Didi is actually the first girl and the eldest girl to get married in our family. I have 14 cousins, only two are married. And all of us are their 30s, nobody's married. So that's the kind of family we are!"

'A Lot Of People Are Married & Are Not Happy'

"Also our own parents tell us, marriage is not the thing to find your person. Do whatever you want. travel with them, live with them. Whatever you want to do, find the correct person. If you want to get married, then get married, just be happy with that guy. That's the more important thing that our family teaches our kids.

Don't come under this pressure of getting married. Find the right person, who's not going to cheat on you, who's going to be loyal and who's going to keep you happy.

If at 51, you feel you want to marry this person then do it, otherwise, don't get married. Just have the right person because a lot of people are married and they are not happy."

It's All About Finding The Right Person'

She further added, "So how does marriage decide happiness? They want us to be happy and successful the two things, in that marriage doesn't fit anywhere. But if it does, if you find the right person, I'll be the first person to get married as I love the idea of marriage."