English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Parineeti Chopra Is OVERWHELMED After The London Wrap Of ‘The Girl On The Train’

    By
    |

    Parineeti Chopra is all geared up to star in one of her most ambitious projects to date, The Girl On The Train. The film is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name with Emily Blunt in the lead. Parineeti was shooting in London for nearly two months shooting for the film. Post the film's wrap of its London schedule, the actress took to her social media to post an emotional note of her overwhelming journey on the film.

    Parineeti Pens A Touching Note On ‘The Girl On The Train’

    Parineeti wrote, "So I leave London after 7 weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed with me after I've finished it. A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I've grown up. I feel so much. But most of all, I feel grateful. Life changing, in an understatement.."

    She added, "I'm smiling as I write this, and with that, I head back home - looking forward, with my heart full..." (sic).

    View this post on Instagram

    #TheGirlOnTheTrain 💕

    A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

    The Girl On The Train is a psychological thriller being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and it also stars Kirti Kulhari as a British police officer. Parineeti had once shared that the film is something she has never done before, and the most difficult character she has played in her life. She will be playing the role of a raging alcoholic.

    Parineeti had said in an interview, "I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It's a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new."

    The film is slated to hit screen in 2020.

    MOST READ: Watch: Kartik Aaryan's Fanboy Moment With Amitabh Bachchan While Getting An Autograph

    More PARINEETI CHOPRA News

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 20:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue