Parineeti Chopra REPLACES Jacqueline Fernandez In Hindi Remake Of 'The Girl On The Train'!

Jacqueline Out, Parineeti In

After Jacqueline opted out of the film owing to date clashes, Parineeti has now stepped into her role in this Hindi remake.

Parineeti Is Excited To Play A Part That She Hasn't Explored Before

In a press statement the actress said, "The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her onscreen before. It's exciting because I never thought I'd actually be doing a film around a book I've read and loved."

The Film Will Hit The Floors In This Month

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train' starring Parineeti will hit the shooting floors in July in the UK. It will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment.

A Busy Year For Parineeti

Apart from this film, Parineeti will be next seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Amol Gupte's Saina Nehwal biopic.