Parineeti Chopra REPLACES Jacqueline Fernandez In Hindi Remake Of 'The Girl On The Train'!
In 2017, it was reported that Emily Blunt's psychological thriller, 'The Girl On The Train' based on the novel with the same name, is being remade in Bollywood with Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead. Post the announcement, the film was reportedly put on hold due to lack of financiers.
Now we hear that the remake is back on the track with another actress replacing Jacqueline in the film which revolves around a divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing person's investigation which promises to send shockwaves throughout her life.
Jacqueline Out, Parineeti In
After Jacqueline opted out of the film owing to date clashes, Parineeti has now stepped into her role in this Hindi remake.
Parineeti Is Excited To Play A Part That She Hasn't Explored Before
In a press statement the actress said, "The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her onscreen before. It's exciting because I never thought I'd actually be doing a film around a book I've read and loved."
The Film Will Hit The Floors In This Month
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train' starring Parineeti will hit the shooting floors in July in the UK. It will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment.
A Busy Year For Parineeti
Apart from this film, Parineeti will be next seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Amol Gupte's Saina Nehwal biopic.
