Parineeti Chopra Reveals Why She Is Not Ready To Talk About Her Love Life!

Parineeti's Reaction When Asked About Her Link-up Rumours With Maneesh Sharma & Charit Desai

"Honestly, I am not ready to talk about my love life," when asked about her link-ups and if she has a special someone in her life.

Does Parineeti Hide Things? The Actress Opens Up

She further added, "Now is not the right time. It will automatically come out of me whenever it has to. A lot of people think that I try to hide things, but that's not the case."

People Close To Her Know About Her Relationship Status

The actress further said that everyone around her knows if she is in a relationship or if she is single, adding that it's just the media that she has not said anything to and that is why one would say that she is tight-lipped.

Parineeti Will Get Married Only When She Is Ready

"Yes, why not? But for me, love is more important and I would want to get married only when I'm ready for it. Marriage doesn't depend on any kind of timing or age, it depends on one's mental state. If I am mentally ready for it, I will do it tomorrow. If not, I won't do it for five years."

It's All About Finding The Mr Right

Further adding that it's about being with the person that she loves, the 'Kesari' actress quipped, "I'm totally open to it, I think it will be fun... the person has to be right."