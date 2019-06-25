English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Parineeti Chopra Sets Goals On The Badminton Court; Watch Video Here!

    By
    |

    Parineeti Chopra has been neck deep in intense practice sessions for her Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress recently uploaded a hilarious video where she seems to be smashing shuttlecocks that are attacking Pari from all directions.

    She captioned this video saying 'Goals' which basically put things in perspective for everyone that she is currently learning how to play like Saina.

    parineeti

    Have a look at it here-

    View this post on Instagram

    Getting ready to do such a long rally in ONE TAKE 🎥 😳 #SainaNehwalBiopic #Goals #OneDayAtATime

    A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jun 25, 2019 at 12:46am PDT

    Parineeti has always been referred as an actor who gets into the skin of the character and makes it her own. Right from her debut Ishaqzaade and then Hasee To Phasee and many other films, Pari has dazzled us with her brilliant performances. But her upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic will surely be her toughest challenge to date.

    The first massive challenge that any actor faces while doing a sports biopic is actually a two-fold issue. First, an actor has to become very good at the sport the film is based on and secondly, picking up the body language and mannerism of the actual sporting icon and then replicating it exactly on screen.

    Saina is a champion badminton player with incredible discipline. Pari feels emulating her way of life and learning to play the game like her is the first step to actually becoming her on screen. Pari's each training session lasts for 2 hours!

    Meanwhile, actor Manav Kaushal has been roped in to play Parineeti's coach in the biopic. A source revealed to a leading daily, " Amole and his team felt that Manav would suit the role. He has begun prep and the research for his role. The film is expected to go on the floors in October."

    Watch out this space for more exciting updates on this film.

    Priyanka Chopra- Parineeti Chopra Tease Alia Bhatt For Missing The 'Madness' At Isha Ambani's Party!

    More PARINEETI CHOPRA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue