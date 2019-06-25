Parineeti Chopra Sets Goals On The Badminton Court; Watch Video Here!

Parineeti Chopra has been neck deep in intense practice sessions for her Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress recently uploaded a hilarious video where she seems to be smashing shuttlecocks that are attacking Pari from all directions.

She captioned this video saying 'Goals' which basically put things in perspective for everyone that she is currently learning how to play like Saina.

Have a look at it here-

Parineeti has always been referred as an actor who gets into the skin of the character and makes it her own. Right from her debut Ishaqzaade and then Hasee To Phasee and many other films, Pari has dazzled us with her brilliant performances. But her upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic will surely be her toughest challenge to date.

The first massive challenge that any actor faces while doing a sports biopic is actually a two-fold issue. First, an actor has to become very good at the sport the film is based on and secondly, picking up the body language and mannerism of the actual sporting icon and then replicating it exactly on screen.

Saina is a champion badminton player with incredible discipline. Pari feels emulating her way of life and learning to play the game like her is the first step to actually becoming her on screen. Pari's each training session lasts for 2 hours!

Meanwhile, actor Manav Kaushal has been roped in to play Parineeti's coach in the biopic. A source revealed to a leading daily, " Amole and his team felt that Manav would suit the role. He has begun prep and the research for his role. The film is expected to go on the floors in October."

Watch out this space for more exciting updates on this film.

