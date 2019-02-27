Parineeti Chopra Snapped Out And About In The City; Ishaan Khatter Looks Cool In A Casual Avatar

Parineeti Spotted Out And About In The City On Wednesday

Parineeti Chopra was spotted by the paps, out and about in Mumbai city on Wednesday afternoon. Parineeti looked pretty in a classic white with denims look. She wore a white tank top with a pair of high waist denims, and wore a long white sweater over it. She finished her look with a pair of white sneakers and a hat. Parineeti will next be seen on the big screen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, which is set to release on March 27th. She will also be seen in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, and Jabariya Jodi this year.

Ishaan Khatter's Summery White Look

Ishaan Khatter too got papped in the city on Wednesday. He smiled to the paps when he was snapped. Ishaan looked cool in a summary white shirt. The Dhadak actor was recently suffering from Chicken Pox and was hence could not be seen around anywhere. He had taken to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

Shilpa Shetty Is All Swag When Snapped

Shilpa Shetty looked absolutely cool when she got spotted by the paps on Wednesday afternoon. She too wore a white with denims look when she was snapped. Shilpa was wearing a white tank top with high waist flare bottom jeans. She teamed her look with a pair of white sandals and a grey hand bag. It has been a while since we saw Shilpa on the big screen. However, she is currently a judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer 3.

Nidhhi Agerwal Also Spotted

Nidhhi Agerwal was spotted at a popular café on Wednesday afternoon. She sported a denim look wearing ripped high waist jeans, and a denim button down shirt over a black tank top. Nidhi made her debut with Munna Michael, starring opposite Tiger Shroff, in 2017. She will be seen on the big screen again in Ikka, starring Akshay Kumar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others.